Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

SF opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

