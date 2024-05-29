StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.