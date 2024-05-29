StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

