StockNews.com Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.40 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
