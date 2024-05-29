StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 14.90. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

