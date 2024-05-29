StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Tantech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.94.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

