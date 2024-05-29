StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Tantech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.94.
Tantech Company Profile
