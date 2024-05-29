Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

STOK stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

