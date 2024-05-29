Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

