StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVI shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.