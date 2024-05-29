StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.
Several equities analysts have commented on SVI shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
