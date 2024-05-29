Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

5/10/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

4/30/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.55. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$61.84 and a 12-month high of C$74.94.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.