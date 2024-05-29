Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$70.31, with a volume of 224680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.55. The firm has a market cap of C$40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

