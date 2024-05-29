Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SU opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,876,000 after acquiring an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

