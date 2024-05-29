Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $874.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $889.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

