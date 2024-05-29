Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson Sells 529,887 Shares

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 529,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £392,116.38 ($500,787.20).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,463.60).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £931.25 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

