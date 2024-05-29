Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). 25,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 311,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Down 12.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

