Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

