TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -18.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

