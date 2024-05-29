TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $390.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.28. Medpace has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,291 shares of company stock valued at $59,648,117. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 235.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $329,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

