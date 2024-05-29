TD Cowen Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $90.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

