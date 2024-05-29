Team Hewins LLC Buys 3,098 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 394,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

