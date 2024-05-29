Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

