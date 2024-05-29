Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 14,910,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,573,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

