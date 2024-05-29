The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

