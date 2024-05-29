The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,137 shares of company stock worth $12,633,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

