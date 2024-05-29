The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 350.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 591.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

