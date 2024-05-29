The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. Magnificent Seven ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.55.
Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
