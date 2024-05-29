The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. Magnificent Seven ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

