The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.90 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.80). 7,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £104.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,116.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The Pebble Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

