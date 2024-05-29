The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 42.1% in May

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

