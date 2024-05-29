The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 42.1% in May

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.57.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.