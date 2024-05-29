The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TD opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

