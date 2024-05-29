The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 88.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 69.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.