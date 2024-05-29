The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.61.
A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Western Union stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
