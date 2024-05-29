theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 56,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

theglobe.com Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Articles

