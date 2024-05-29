Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.81% from the stock’s previous close.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

