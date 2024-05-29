Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.1 million.

THR opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.17. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

