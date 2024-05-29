Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $527-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.10 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS.

Thermon Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of THR opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

