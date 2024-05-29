THOR Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect THOR Industries to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.500 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THO opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

