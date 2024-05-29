Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 10,217,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,570,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Tilray by 209.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.