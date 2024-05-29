TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

