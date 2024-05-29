Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Down 0.2%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

