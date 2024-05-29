Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 4.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 90,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 92,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

