TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TPGXL opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $27.00.

