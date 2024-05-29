TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

