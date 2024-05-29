TransAlta Co. (TA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE TA opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.82. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.22.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

