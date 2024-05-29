Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 31,044 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 404.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Avista worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Avista by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.66.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

