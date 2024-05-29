Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 43,545 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

