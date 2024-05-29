Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,946 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,092 shares of company stock worth $3,720,423 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

