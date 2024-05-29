Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,560 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $469.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

