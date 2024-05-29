Trexquant Investment LP Buys 60,685 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 312.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Marcus by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 million, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

