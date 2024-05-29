Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.31 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,860,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 329,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

