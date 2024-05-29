Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.36 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

